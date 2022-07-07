In the US, guitarist Carlos Santana collapses mid-performance.

Veteran guitarist Carlos Santana passed out on stage on Tuesday night while performing in the US. Dehydration and heat exhaustion led to the musician’s passing out. The event occurred as the Grammy winner was onstage at an outdoor concert in Clarkston, Michigan.

According to a statement on his website, he was taken to the McLaren Clarkston medical center’s emergency room for observation and was doing fine.

‘To one and all, thank you for your precious prayers. Cindy and I are good just taking it easy,’ Santana wrote on his Facebook page, referring to his wife, drummer Cindy Blackman. ‘Forgot to eat and drink water so I dehydrated and passed out, blessings and miracles to you all,’ he added.

Medical staff and other crew members could be seen crowding around Santana on stage in concert footage.

Santana’s manager, Michael Vrionis, was quoted in the statement as indicating that the guitarist’s performance on Wednesday in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, will be rescheduled.

Mexican-born Santana, who became famous in the late 1960s with his band Santana and is well known for tunes like ‘Black Magic Woman’ and ‘Oye Como Va,’ is presently on his ‘Miraculous Supernatural 2022 Tour.’