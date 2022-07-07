Internet users demand that Elliot Page take Ezra Miller’s position in ‘The Flash.’

Recently, Ezra Miller has made headlines due to his legal issues and stunning accusations that have been made against the actor. Ezra is slated to reprise his beloved Barry Allen role in the DC universe, but given the surprising rumours, Warner Bros. has reportedly dismissed him from upcoming projects. There has not yet been a confirmation from the studio.

Miller entered the DC universe with the 2016 film ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,’ but it appears that his future with the studio is in jeopardy due to his escalating legal issues.

All the while, fans are persistently requesting that the actor be dropped from the heroic role by the company. Elliot Page, who made headlines for his remarkable performance in ‘The Umbrella Academy,’ is the hero the Twitterati has now suggested Warner Bros. and DC studio cast in the famous role.

‘Just want to take this moment to say Elliot Page would make a great Barry Allen, in case there’s ever a need to, you know, cast a new Flash, for whatever reason,’ one user commented.

Another wrote, ‘Elliot Page can do better than The Flash.’