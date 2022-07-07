Jalandhar Police seize 536 passports in illegal immigration racket

The Jalandhar police said on Wednesday that they had broken an illegal immigration ring by apprehending four persons who were operating five illegal consultancies in the city to defraud people under the pretence of sending them overseas and who are currently facing about 120 criminal charges.

The suspects who belong to Ludhiana were Nitin, Amit Sharma, Sahil Ghai, Tajinder Singh and were also found to be in possession of 536 Indian passports, Rs 49,000, a laptop, and three PCs. Nitin alone is facing 104 criminal cases at various police stations in Punjab, according to Gursharan Singh Sandhu, the police commissioner of Jalandhar. Tajinder has been arrested eight times, Amit four times, and Sahil three times.

As per Sandhu, the special operation unit (SOU) of the commissionerate police began an inquiry after receiving a tip regarding the suspected scheme. Five organisations were being watched by the police: Punjab to Abroad Consultancy at Alfa Estate, World Wide Overseas at Grand Mall, and Visa City Consultancy at the BM Tower next to Football Chowk.

Police conducted a raid on VV Overseas following a preliminary inquiry, when Amit, Nitin, and Sahil were detained. Following the interrogation, authorities apprehended Tajinder and searched the offices of the remaining four agencies, finding 536 Indian passports, money, and equipment.

The police commissioner stated that more investigation is underway to uncover the entire link and, if necessary, arrest additional gang members. ‘A fresh case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code besides under the Punjab Travel Professions Regulation Act has been registered against the four men at the Navi Baradari police station in Jalandhar’, he said.