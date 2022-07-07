Karnataka health minister says, Contractual staff can’t be permanent employees

In the midst of protests by health care providers in Bengaluru on Thursday, July 7, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar declared the state government cannot consider ‘contractual staff as permanent employees.’

In Bengaluru’s Freedom Park, more than 5,000 contract health workers employed by the National Health Mission (NHM) protested, calling for a variety of demands, including job security, equal pay, an expansion of the health insurance plan, and paid leave.

‘We want the government to implement the Srinivasachari committee report. If at least 70 per cent of our demands including job permanency, transfer among others is implemented, our workers will benefit,’ The Karnataka State Health and Medical Education Department Contractual and Outsource Employees’ Association (KSHCOEA), led by Shrikanth Swamy, stated.

‘Where should those who have worked for 10-15 years go after their contract expires? We had protested in 2019 as well, for three days. Since then, no one has paid heed to our demands. There are only empty promises,’ he added.