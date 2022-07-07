Kerala member suspended by Youth Congress for ‘unruly’ behaviour after woman complains of harassment

Vivek H. Nair, a state executive member of the national Youth Congress, has been suspended from primary membership in the party due to his ‘unruly behaviour with office bearers.’

This comes after Vivek Nair was accused of acting inappropriately during the three-day Yuva Chintan Shivir in Kerala’s Palakkad by a woman leader. She claimed in a letter that the state executive member had attempted to sexually abuse her while inebriated.

Nair’s primary membership in the national Youth Congress was suspended on Thursday. In contrast, it claimed in a formal statement that the suspension was the result of flouting disciplinary rules despite repeated warnings.

‘Your unruly behaviour towards a state vice president and other office bearers in the recently conducted Yuva Chintan Shivir in Palakkad cannot be tolerated. It has thereby been decided to suspend you from primary membership of the Indian Youth Congress,’ the statement read.

According to the Youth Congress, no one has filed any allegations of sexual abuse. If we get a complaint, we’ll support the victim, it said. Vivek Nair, who had previously been dismissed for poor behavior, was recently rehired.