Lava launches budget smartphone in India: Know the specifications and price

Mumbai: India based smartphone brand, Lava launched its new budget smartphone ‘ Lava Balze’. The new handset is priced at Rs. 8,699 for the 3GB RAM + 64GB storage model and is offered in Glass Black, Glass Blue, Glass Green, and Glass Red colour s. The phone can be pre-booked on the Lava e-store in India. The phone will go on sale via the Lava e-store, Flipkart, and offline retailers starting July 14. First 1000 customers who pre-book the phone will get Lava Probuds 21 truly wireless earbuds as a gift.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Lava Blaze runs on Android 12 and is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 SoC. The handset features a 6.51-inch HD+ IPS (720×1,600 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a hole-punch design. It houses a triple rear camera setup along with an LED flash. For selfies and video chats there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera at the front with screen flash.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth V5, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, GPRS and a USB Type-C port. Sensors include accelerometer, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a proximity sensor. The Lava Blaze packs a massive 5,000mAh battery.