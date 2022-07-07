Missile strike kills Brazilian model who volunteered for Ukrainian Army as ‘sniper’

According to local media, a Brazilian model who volunteered to fight alongside Ukraine was murdered in a Russian missile attack. Thalita do Valle, a 39-year-old former model, had just spent three weeks in Ukraine. She had become a member of the sniper squad. On June 30, a Russian missile struck the Kharkiv area when Valle and other Ukrainian soldiers were on a mission to rescue Ukrainians from a hamlet that had been abandoned by Russian troops. The rocket struck her bunker, according to The Sun.

Douglas Burigo, 40, a former Brazilian Army sergeant who had returned to the bunker to find Thalito, was also killed by the missile hit. According to the other combatants, she was the only one who remained after the initial missile hit. ‘ She was a hero, and her calling was to rescue lives while performing humanitarian missions,’ her brother Theo Rodrigo Viera told Brazilian news source UOL. She was a lifesaver, he added, but she also offered cover for advancing troops.

Do Valle, a Sao Paulo native, was a former child actor who went on to work as a model after reaching 18. According to her family, she also studied law and was enthusiastic about animal advocacy, and she worked with non-governmental organisations to promote animal rights. According to news.com.au, Do Valle obtained sniper training after joining the Pashmergas, the armed forces of Iraq’s Kurdistan region. The 39-year-old lady has previously battled against ISIS in Iraq while on humanitarian missions throughout the world.