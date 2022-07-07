‘Nobody believes me!’ Famous actor Brad Pitt claims to have a ‘rare illness’

It appears that American actor Brad Pitt has gone through a lot in his personal life. Recently, the actor has talked out about his mental health, depression, quitting smoking, and other issues, and he now fears he may have facial blindness, also known as prosopagnosia. Pitt recently spoke with GQ about his personal difficulty with not being able to recognize individuals he encounters. What’s more, no one recognizes that he’s suffering from a rare condition and is experiencing problems.

During the interview, the ‘Bullet Train’ star stated that he wishes he could remember the individuals he meets and is embarrassed that he cannot. Brad, on the other hand, has never been formally diagnosed with the illness, but he believes he may be suffering from it. He also worries that his illness may cause others to perceive him as ‘distant… aloof, unreachable [and] self-absorbed’.

‘Nobody believes me!’ he exclaims. Before continuing, he would like to meet another individual who suffers from prosopagnosia. This is not the first time the actor has mentioned his difficulty recognizing faces. In 2013, during an interview with Esquire, the actor discussed the same issue.

‘So many people hate me because they think I’m insulting them,’ he stated at the time. ‘ I swear to God, I chose one year where I simply decided, This year, I’m just going to fess to it and say to folks, Okay, where did we meet? But things just got worse. People were more offended.’ So, what is this unusual condition that Brad Pitt may be suffering from? Let’s find out.

What is prosopagnosia?

Prosopagnosia, often known as face blindness, is a neurological condition. People with this disease have difficulty distinguishing faces. According to the National Health Service (NHS), those suffering from the sickness are unable to recognise their family members, spouses, or even friends .

How does Prosopagnosia affect people?

The individual with the unusual condition avoids public meetings and interactions, and develops social anxiety disorders and despair as a result. As the NHS points out, there are potentially critical situations when a person cannot even recognise their own face.

How many different forms of Prosopagnosia are there?

Face blindness is classified into two types:

1) Developmental prosopagnosia – This is a rare illness in which the person has no brain injury.

2) Prosopagnosia acquired- This disorder occurs after brain trauma, such as a stroke or significant head injury.

What is the treatment, and how It can be cured?

There is no cure or specialised medical therapy for this rare disorder, however those with acquired form can utilise cues to recognise faces. For example, voice, hair, and so on.