Ranveer Singh reveals on season seven of Koffee With Karan how to keep in-laws’ clothing separate.

The new season of Hotstar Specials’ ‘Koffee With Karan Season 7,’ which will exclusively stream on Disney+ Hotstar, will soon brew with brand-new confessions, secrets, and manifestations. Alia Bhatt, the newest wife and expectant mother in Bollywood, and Ranveer Singh, the sector’s 7000-watt explosive sensation, kick off the new season. When it comes to married life, one would assume that the bride would be primarily responsible for adjusting to the customs of a new household, but Ranveer Singh says that this is not the case.

Popular actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will appear in the debut edition of the programme and share some marriage and professional secrets with their fans. The latest season of ‘Koffee with Karan’ will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from July 7th, every Thursday at 7 IST.

Ranveer Singh, who is always up for a challenge, discusses how his life and wardrobe have changed since he married Deepika Padukone in the first episode.

‘I am still managing. I am still figuring it out. For starters, I have two wardrobes now. When I go to Bangalore, there is a special wardrobe – white t-shirt and blue jeans. I don’t want to throw them off,’ he said.

But are there challenging times when it comes to adaptability, Karan Johar quibbled over his daring fashionista outfit and vivacious personality. Ranveer Singh then admitted, “Of course, I say. However, our relationship has now lasted ten years. They were initially entirely discarded, like, ‘Who is this, what is this? particularly Deepika’s mother. Sincerity be damned, she had no idea what to think of me. It took some time for us to get along, but today she’s just like my mother.’

Producer-filmmaker Karan Johar, who is also the host of the talk show, dropped the first trailer of his much-talked-about show on Saturday in which we see new tattletale games including Koffee Bingo and Mashed Up, along with the all-time favourite rapid fire—bringing fans closer to their favourite stars.

For the uninitiated, Ranveer and Alia will be seen together in Dharma Productions’ next project, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’. The duo are surely going to add some fire to the show.