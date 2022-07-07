Recipe for Chicken Salna in Tamil Nadu style

This curry’s unique flavour comes from the tender chicken pieces that are gradually cooked in a mix of flavorful spices. When paired with some flaky parotta, this Tamil Nadu-style chicken salna is the ideal lunch or dinner dish.

Ingredients of Tamil Nadu-Style Chicken Salna

• 500 Gram Chicken Curry Cut

• 2 Onions (Chopped)

• 2 Tomatoes (Chopped)

• 1 inch Ginger (Chopped)

• 4-5 Garlic Cloves

• 10-12 Curry Leaves

• 1 tsp Garam Masala

• to taste Salt

• For Salna Paste:

• 2 tsp Fennel Seeds

• 1 tsp Black Peppercorns

• 1/4 cup Fresh Coconut

• 1 Star Anise

• 4-5 Cloves

• 2 tbsp Peanut Oil

Preparation steps

• Making salna paste is the first step in the recipe. Fennel seeds, peppercorns, cinnamon sticks, cloves, and star anise should be added to hot peanut oil in a big pot for this, and you should let them splutter.

• When done, stir in fresh coconut and roast until the coconut starts to turn a light brown. It will take this roasting procedure 5 to 7 minutes. Put out the flame and leave the area to cool.

• After cooling, add the roasted masala to the mixer jar and blend with a little water to create a smooth paste. P.S. Avoid using too much water.

• Make sure not to overcook the chicken while you heat some oil (any oil) in the same container over a medium flame, add the chicken pieces, salt, and turmeric, and sauté until the chicken is golden brown.

• Remove the chicken from the pan and pat dry with a paper towel. Allow the curry leaves to crackle in the pan after adding them. Add the ginger and garlic and cook for a few minutes. Onion should be added and sautéed till golden brown. The tomatoes are then added, along with some salt, and cooked until they are soft and mushy.

• The next step is to combine the ground masala paste with all of the spice powders, including garam masala, red chilli powder, and turmeric powder, in the pot. Stir it well and heat it until the raw aroma of the spice powders fades.

• Add the chicken pieces to the gravy at this point, along with around 1/2 cup of water, salt to taste, and 10 minutes of simmer. It’s time for your chicken salna!