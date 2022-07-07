Recipe for New York Cheesecake

The New York cheesecake is made with a crisp biscuit base and a vanilla-flavored cream cheese filling. This cheesecake is rich, creamy, and decadent yet it’s quite simple to make at home.
Ingredients of New York Cheesecake
• 15 Graham crackers, crushed
• 2 tbsp Butter, melted
• 4 (8 ounce) packages cream cheese
• 1 and a half cups White sugar
• 3/4 cups Milk
• 4 Eggs
• 1 cup Sour cream
• 1/4 cup All-purpose flour
• 1 tbsp Vanilla extract
New York Cheesecake Recipe
1. Set the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit (175 degrees C). Make a 9-inch springform pan greased.
2.To make a packed crust, mash the graham cracker crumbs and melted butter together in a medium bowl until completely combined.
3. In a big bowl, thoroughly mix cream cheese and sugar. Add the milk, then, one at a time, beat in the eggs until barely combined. Mix in the flour, vanilla, and sour cream until well mixed. Onto the prepared crust, pour the filling.
4.Bake for one hour in a preheated oven. To prevent cracking, turn off the oven and let the cheesecake cool inside with the door closed for 5 to 6 hours.
5. Chill in the fridge until you’re ready to serve.
