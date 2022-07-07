Recipe for New York Cheesecake

The New York cheesecake is made with a crisp biscuit base and a vanilla-flavored cream cheese filling. This cheesecake is rich, creamy, and decadent yet it’s quite simple to make at home.

Ingredients of New York Cheesecake

• 15 Graham crackers, crushed

• 2 tbsp Butter, melted

• 4 (8 ounce) packages cream cheese

• 1 and a half cups White sugar

• 3/4 cups Milk

• 4 Eggs

• 1 cup Sour cream

• 1/4 cup All-purpose flour

• 1 tbsp Vanilla extract

New York Cheesecake Recipe

1. Set the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit (175 degrees C). Make a 9-inch springform pan greased.

2.To make a packed crust, mash the graham cracker crumbs and melted butter together in a medium bowl until completely combined.

3. In a big bowl, thoroughly mix cream cheese and sugar. Add the milk, then, one at a time, beat in the eggs until barely combined. Mix in the flour, vanilla, and sour cream until well mixed. Onto the prepared crust, pour the filling.

4.Bake for one hour in a preheated oven. To prevent cracking, turn off the oven and let the cheesecake cool inside with the door closed for 5 to 6 hours.

5. Chill in the fridge until you’re ready to serve.