‘Rope spine’ for 13-year-old girl in Gulf; Read more…

A 13-year-old Jordanian girl with a spinal abnormality became the Gulf region’s first recipient of a ‘new spine fashioned of rope’. According to media sources, Salma Naser Nawayseh had the first vertebral body tethering (VBT) procedure on Saturday at Dubai’s Burjeel Hospital. A piece of rope was stretched down the length of her spine during the procedure last week. As per Gulf News, screws were then placed into each part of the spine to help produce the right strain on the rope and rectify the curve.

Salma was seen making a spectacular recovery after her procedure, hence the operation was deemed a success. She has resumed walking and wants to return to tennis shortly. VBT is presently only used in a few countries, notably the United States, France, and Germany. Salma’s parents first observed a strange bend in her spine in April. They were surprised to learn that their 13-year-old daughter had scoliosis, a disorder in which the spine has an unnatural lateral bend.

According to experts, she had a back deformity with trunk shortening, a lower back hump, an unleveled pelvis, and back discomfort. Scoliosis develops in early life, although its beginning is seen in children aged 10 to 15 years, and it affects both genders equally. If left untreated, moderate to severe scoliosis can cause discomfort, deformity, and possibly heart and lung issues.

Although spinal fusion is the most frequent procedure used to treat scoliosis, it restricts spinal movement and development. The FDA authorised Vertebral Body Tethering (VBT) in 2019, a minimally invasive method that allows for ongoing development without fusion while retaining mobility and flexibility. The novel therapy allows for fusion-free spine realignment, enabling the patient to enjoy complete range of motion and future development. Other benefits include less visible incisions, less trauma, less problems, and faster recovery.