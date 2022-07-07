DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

RTA announces free parking during Eid Al Adha holidays

Jul 7, 2022, 02:18 pm IST

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA)  in Dubai announced that  public parking will be free during Eid Al Adha holidays. The public parking places will be free from Friday, July 8, till Monday, July 11. Multi-level parking terminals, however, will continue to be paid zones.

Also Read: Eid Al Adha 2022: Roads and Transport Authority announces working hours of public transport services in Dubai 

Earlier RTA announced the working hours of its offices and public transport services during the Eid Al Adha holiday

Tags
shortlink
Jul 7, 2022, 02:18 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button