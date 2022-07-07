RTA announces free parking during Eid Al Adha holidays

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai announced that public parking will be free during Eid Al Adha holidays. The public parking places will be free from Friday, July 8, till Monday, July 11. Multi-level parking terminals, however, will continue to be paid zones.

Also Read: Eid Al Adha 2022: Roads and Transport Authority announces working hours of public transport services in Dubai

Earlier RTA announced the working hours of its offices and public transport services during the Eid Al Adha holiday