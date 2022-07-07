Sharjah Summer Promotions 2022: 3-day big discount sale announced in Sharjah

Sharjah: Sharjah Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) launched a 3-day discount sale. The Sharjah Summer Promotions 2022 will run from July 6 to 8. SCCI announced discounts up to 80% on a wide range of fashion, cosmetics, electronics, and household items by popular brands.

SCCI also announced prizes and valuable gifts for customers as part of the big discounts campaign. ‘The Chamber, through the big discounts campaign, is looking forward to providing Sharjah residents and visitors with a pleasant shopping experience, full of joy and lots of choices to choose from at affordable prices. It also aims to support retail partners, by stimulating commercial traffic and increasing sales’, said Ibrahim Rashid Al Jarwan, Director of Economic Relations and Marketing at SCCI and General Coordinator of Sharjah Summer Promotions.