Stock Market: Equity indices end higher for second day in a row

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices ended higher for second day in a row in the Indian share market. The gains in metal, consumer durable and bank stocks supported the upward rally of the Indian equity indices.

BSE Sensex climbed 427 points or 0.80% to settle at 54,178. NSE Nifty surged 143 points or 0.89% to settle at 16,133. Nifty Midcap 100 rose 1.35% and small-cap gained 1.57%. 14 out of the 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher. The overall market breadth of BSE was positive as 2,275 shares advanced and 1,015 declined.

The top gainers in the market were Hindalco, Titan, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, L&T, IndusInd Bank, M&M, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, SBI, NTPC, Sun Pharma,Wipro and Tata Motors. The top losers in the market were Dr Reddy’s, Nestle India, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finserv, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Maruti and UltraTech Cement.