UK PM Boris Johnson resigns, Rishi Sunak in frontrunner’s race: What’s next?

Boris Johnson arrived at 10 Downing Street as Prime Minister with a thumping win and a maverick reputation, and less than three years later, he is leaving in the most unsavoury of circumstances, with the people and his government losing faith in his leadership. Boris Johnson is the only British Prime Minister to have had such a high number of ministers quit. This was not in Johnson’s plans when he sought the premiership. His legacy will be tainted by deceit, and his achievements will be eclipsed by inept leadership.

WHAT AND WHO COMES NEXT?

The battle for a new leader will begin as soon as Boris Johnson steps down as Prime Minister and Tory Party Leader, according to protocol. If more than two MPs are running, Tory MPs will reduce the number to two for the final vote. Whoever wins this race becomes the party’s leader and becomes Prime Minister once the Queen asks him or her to form the government.

The 1922 Committee of Backbench MPs, which collectively coordinates and holds the party ideas and ideals and is also responsible for defining party regulations, will define the schedule for the vote if there are more than two candidates. Boris Johnson reportedly agreed to resign before this committee. Boris Johnson should remain Prime Minister until the autumn unless he decides to step down sooner. The Queen will designate an acting leader in this unusual scenario.

IN THE RACE TO BE THE UK’S NEXT PREMIER

Former Chancellor Rishi Sunak, Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt, and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss are among the frontrunners for the premiership. Rishi Sunak is neck and neck with Mordaunt in the odds game. Other candidates include Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, former Health Secretary Sajid Javid, incoming Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi, former Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove, and former Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt.

WHO IS RISHI SUNAK?

Born in Southampton to a general practitioner father and a pharmacy mother, Rishi Sunak told the Indian Journalist Association that he grew up doing bookkeeping for his mother. Rishi was ‘helicoptered’ to the country’s second-most important office – chancellor – and quickly garnered many friends both within and beyond the party. If he is elected Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, he will be the first person of Indian or Asian descent to assume the position.

His management of the economy during the epidemic was praised, but his reputation suffered as a result of his wife Akshata Murty’s non-domicile status, which allowed her to avoid paying tax on her overseas earnings in the UK. Akshata Murty is NR Narayana Murthy’s daughter. Rishi Sunak, like Boris Johnson, was punished for breaking lockdown restrictions. Sunak might reclaim some of his lost prestige by submitting his resignation just in time and dealing the ultimate and deadly blow to Boris Johnson’s premiership.

ELECTION POSSIBILITIES

Elections are scheduled for January 2025, and the likelihood of a hasty election is limited unless the incoming leader asks for one. Sir Keir Starmer, the Leader of the Opposition, has been lobbying for one. The Conservatives do not want a sudden election since their party’s image has suffered, which is reflected in opinion surveys, unless the newly elected head of the party thinks differently.