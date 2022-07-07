Wimbledon Tennis: Sania Mirza, Mate Pavic pair crashes out in semifinals

London: In tennis, Indo-Croatian pair of Sania Mirza and Mate Pavic bowed out of the Wimbledon. Sixth sedded Indo-Croatian pair lost to defending champions Neal Skupski and Desirae Krawczyk in the mixed doubles semifinals. Neal Skupski of Great Britain and Desirae Krawczyk of the USA defeated Sania Mirza- Mate Pavic by ‘ 6-4, 5-7, 4-6’ in 2 hours 16 minutes.

This is Sania Mirza’s best mixed doubles performance at the All England Club. She had previously reached the quarterfinals in 2011, 2013 and 2015. Sania Mirza had won 6 Grand Slam titles, including 3 mixed doubles trophies. She is India’s most accomplished woman tennis player. She had won the the mixed doubles titles at the 2009 Australian Open and the 2012 French Open with Mahesh Bhupathi and the 2014 US Open with Brazillian player Bruno Soares.