World Chocolate Day: History, significance and health benefits

Every year on July 7, International World Chocolate Day is observed by individuals all over the world. The event is celebrated on this day to honour how native Europeans first tasted chocolate. Millions of people enjoy the treat on this day and give gifts of chocolates to family, friends and loved ones.

The Mayans and the Aztecs are said to have regarded chocolate as a divine food 2,500 years ago, and they are known to have enjoyed it with chilli peppers in its thick and frothy form. World Chocolate Day provides a chance to experience the delicacy that was initially discovered in Europe.

History of chocolates

Chocolate, the world’s best food, was initially made from a seed of a tropical Theobroma cacao tree. People all around the world began to indulge in it as one of the most expensive desserts in the world. According to Smithsonian magazine, Joseph Fry devised a moldable chocolate paste by mixing melted cacao butter back into Dutch cocoa. This resulted in the first modern chocolate bar, which was found in early 1847. A short time later, the first milk chocolate in the world was introduced on the market by Nestle, a brand that is today well-known all over the world. Chocolate has travelled far since its origins, evolving into a variety of flavours, shapes, and types.

Significance

World Chocolate Day is a time to enjoy the delicious treat, which has a number of advantages. After being observed for the first time in 1981, this day is now yearly recognised. It has been revealed that eating chocolate with a ‘high cacao’ percentage rather than sugar has a number of health benefits. Antioxidants included in dark chocolate are believed to lower blood pressure and enhance cardiovascular health. Endorphins are also released by chocolates.

Some lesser known facts about chocolates:

It is well known that eating chocolate can decrease cholesterol and blood sugar levels. It alleviates heartburn and other gastrointestinal issues. The astonishing anti-ageing qualities of chocolate may smooth out wrinkles and age spots, as well as enhance skin texture.