Indian Railways to introduce hydrogen-powered train by December 2023

Ashwini Vaishnaw, the railway minister, announced on Thursday that the Indian Railways will launch their first hydrogen-powered train by the end of 2023.

Speaking at a meeting of the Apex Monitoring Authority of the National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust, Vaishnaw said, ‘By end of next year, we would have our first hydrogen train, designed in India’.

The minister gave no more information on the hydrogen-powered trains, which are a component of Indian Railways’ goal to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2030.

Indian Railways issued a request for proposals in August 2021 for two diesel-powered trains, two hybrid or diesel-electric trains, and two hydrogen-powered trains that would run on the 89-km Sonipat-Jind stretch of the Northern Railway.

According to Railways, the scheme should result in yearly savings of 23 million rupees. According to media sources, the Railways has finalised plans to use narrow gauge locomotives equipped with hydrogen fuel cell technology on the Kalka-Shimla route.