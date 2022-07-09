As rains continues in several parts of state, Karnataka CM reviews situation.

As torrential rains continue to batter various areas of the state, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday chaired over a meeting of district in-charge Ministers and Deputy Commissioners of 13 rain-affected districts to assess the situation.

Since June 1, 12 persons have died as a result of rain-related incidents, according to the Karnataka chief minister, who also predicted that rain will continue in different parts of the state for another three to four days.

For the immediate purpose of restoring communication and transportation, instructions have been given to rebuild the roads. ‘In case of landslides, immediate measures should be taken to clear the roads,’ the CM said.

The CM added that precautions should be made to avoid property damage and human casualties. A total of 495 individuals have been impacted by rain and floods in the state thus far, 90 people have been rescued, and 90 people are receiving shelter in relief centres, according to officials. The CM said, ‘A total sum of Rs 735 crore is available with the DCs to take up rescue and relief operations.’