‘Missing’ President Rajapaksa orders gas distribution as ruckus reaches his office.

After the fuel-starved nation received 3,700 metric tonnes of LP gas, the embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, whose exact location is still unknown because the protesters overran both his office and the official residence, ordered officials to ensure the efficient distribution of cooking gas, according to his office on Sunday.

People have been blocking roads all around the nation in recent months in an effort to force the government to address the problem of acute gas shortages.

The first ship is expected to arrive at Kerawalapitiya this afternoon, and President Rajapaksa has ordered the officers to unload and disperse gas as soon as it arrives. According to Sri Lankan media, a second ship carrying 3,740 metric tonnes of gas is scheduled to arrive on July 11 and a third ship carrying 3,200 metric tonnes of gas will arrive on July 15.

The president and prime minister’s iconic administrative buildings, which serve as their official residences, are still being held by a large contingent of protesters. There were no serious security lapses on Sunday, according to the police. When a mob broke into the presidential house on Saturday, President Rajapaksa wasn’t there.