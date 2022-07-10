On Bakrid day, student collapses, dies at Eidgah while offering prayers

Kozhikode: Amid the Bakrid celebrations, a 20-year-old student collapsed and died while offering prayers at an Eidgah here on Sunday. The deceased is identified as Hanan Hussain, son of Karamoola native Hussain.

The incident took place at the Eidgah arranged in Nafna complex under Mukkam Joint Eidgah committee. The deceased boy, Hanan, was an entrance coaching student at Target College in Mukkom.

On the unversed, amid incessant rain, Kerala has prepared for the festival with Eid Gahs being organised in various parts of the state. Due to COVID restrictions, Namaz was absent in most places last year. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan greeted the faithful on the eve of Bakrid.