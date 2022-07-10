Over 6 lakh people still affected by Assam floods, water recedes in many districs

With the floodwaters receding from various villages, the situation with Assam’s flooding has much improved. More than 6 lakh people are still affected by the floods, which is a worrying number for the state.

According to a report released on Saturday by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), a total of 6,27,874 people in 506 villages throughout 11 districts of the state are still in need of assistance as a result of the flood. According to the report, the floods are still having an impact on the districts of Bajali, Cachar, Chirang, Dibrugarh, Dima Hasao, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Hojai, Kamrup, Karimganj, Morigaon, Nagaon, Sivasagar, and Tamulpur.

4,28,827 of the 6.2 lakh people affected by the floods are in the Cachar district alone, followed by 1,43,422 in Morigaon and 34,723 in Nagaon. According to the ASDMA study, cropland covering more than 8,912 hectares is still flooded in six districts. The 190 deaths related to floods and landslides are unchanged as there have been no deaths reported in the previous 24 hours.