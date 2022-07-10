Sri Lanka crisis: The Presidential palace turns a ‘tourist spot’ after protesters force Gotabaya to flee

A day after Sri Lanka’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa left his official house in Colombo on Saturday, a ground report from the Presidential Palace indicates that it has turned into a ‘tourist spot’, People are crowding around the compound, waiting for formal confirmation of the president’s resignation. Food and drink are being offered to those assembled at the venue. The building, which was formerly the most secure site in the country, is now a tourist attraction. As demonstrators refuse to leave until the president resigns, placards with the words ‘Gota go home’ can be seen laying about.

On Saturday, the president abandoned his official house as hundreds of demonstrators assaulted the grounds via police barriers. Protesters around the country have been calling for Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s resignation given the country’s unparalleled economic crisis. Later, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said that Gotabaya will step down as President on July 13. Earlier, footage emerged showing protestors swimming in the presidential pool, working out at the official gym, and feasting in the President’s kitchen.

Ranil Wickremesinghe has also announced his resignation as Prime Minister of Sri Lanka. ‘To assure the continuance of the Government, including the safety of all citizens, I accept the best suggestion of the Party Leaders today, to pave way for an All-Party Government. To enable this, I will retire as Prime Minister,’ PM Ranil Wickremesinghe tweeted on Saturday.

Video courtesy; Telegraph