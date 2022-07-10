Udaipur murder case; Anti-terror probe agency NIA makes 7th arrest

On Saturday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) made the seventh arrest in relation to the killing of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal. The accused has been identified as 31-year-old Udaipur resident Farhad Mohammad Sheikh, according to a release from the federal investigation team.

According to the NIA, the man who was arrested was a close friend and active participant in the plot to kill Kanhaiya Lal together with Riyaz Attari, one of the case’s main accused. Six accused were previously arrested in this matter on June 29, July 1, and July 4. Meanwhile, further investigations in the case are in progress.

Due to a Facebook post he had made in support of Nupur Sharma, Kanhaiya Lal, a Hindu tailor, was killed in Udaipur on June 28 by two attackers, Riyaz Attari and Ghouse Mohammad.