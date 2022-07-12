India to face England in 1st ODI today: Possible playing XI

London: In cricket, India will face England in the first One Day International match of the 3-match series today. The match will be played at Kennington Oval in 5.30 p.m. Indian time. Second ODI match will be played on 14th of July at Lords while the final match is scheduled on 17th of this month at Old Trafford in Manchester.

The guests already won the 3-match T20I series against the hosts by 2-0.

Till now, India and England have played 103 ODI matches against each other. Of these, India won 55 games and England won 43. 3 matches ended without a result while 2 matches ended in a draw.

England : Jos Buttler (captain and wicketkeeper), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Liam Livingstone, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Matt Parkinson, Reece Topley

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.