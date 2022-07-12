Since the Indian space sector was opened, 60 startups have registered with ISRO, according to the government

According to Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh, over 60 companies have registered with ISRO since Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently ‘unlocked’ the Indian space sector. While other startup ideas include nanosatellites, launch vehicles, ground systems, research, etc., ‘quite a few’ of them are working on space debris control-related initiatives.

Singh formally debuted the ISRO System for Safe & Sustainable Operation on Monday at the ISRO Control Center in Bengaluru (IS4OM).

The Prime Minister had just recently said, ‘When the might of government space institutions and the zeal of India’s private sector combine, not even the sky will be the limit,’ at the opening of IN-SPACe headquarters in Ahmedabad.

The union minister emphasised that by strengthening the Department of Space’s capacity to protect India’s space interests through the development of all-encompassing capabilities in the areas of space transportation, debris control, infrastructure, and applications.

By providing customers with comprehensive and timely information on the space environment, Singh claims that the IS4OM service will aid India in achieving its SSA (Space Situational Awareness) goals. The information on on-orbit collisions, fragmentation, atmospheric re-entry risk, space-based strategic intelligence, dangerous asteroids, and space weather forecast will be timely, accurate, and usable by users of this multi-domain awareness platform.

The minister emphasised that the building is holistically planned to ensure safety and sustainability while enjoying the benefits of sustainable space utilisation for national growth.

According to Singh, ISRO has taken the required safeguards to protect the operational spacecraft and space debris objects from intentional and unintended close collisions.

The strategic implications of space situational awareness activities include, among other things, the identification and monitoring of other operational spacecraft during close approaches, an overpass over the Indian region, deliberate manoeuvres with questionable intentions, and re-entry within the Indian region, to name just a few.