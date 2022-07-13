Google launches Google Chromecast in India

Mumbai: International search giant, Google launched its Google Chromecast with Google TV in India. The device is priced at Rs. 6,399 and is available for purchase via Flipkart.

The Google Chromecast offers access to movies, shows, and other content from apps and subscriptions. It offers 4K HDR streaming at up to 60fps, with Dolby Vision and support for HDMI pass-through of Dolby Audio content. It supports Google Assistant and has buttons for YouTube and Netflix.