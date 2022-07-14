As Ken in ‘Barbie,’ Ryan Gosling expresses his excitement, saying, ‘Finally, it’s happening.’

Like all of us, Ryan Gosling is eagerly anticipating his upcoming movie, ‘Barbie,’ in which he plays Ken, Barbie’s boyfriend. Gosling is prepared to enthral the audience with his highly anticipated action thriller ‘The Grey Man,’ but we still have to wait for the Great Gerwig’s movie.

The actor recently expressed his delight to Variety during the film’s premiere. ‘At last, it’s taking place. This has been building for my entire life.’

Further talking, Gosling said, ‘I felt like I was seeing myself. I felt seen. I think a lot of Kens will feel seen when they see this.’

‘Gotta do it for the Kens. Nobody plays with the Kens.’

Ryan’s initial appearance was unveiled in June, and it featured him with blonde hair, six-pack abs, low-waisted jeans, and a blue denim jacket.

On July 21, 2023, Gerwig’s eagerly awaited live-action movie, based on the well-known doll brand, will hit theatres.

The specifics of the plot have been kept secret.

In the meantime, Ryan’s most recent movie, ‘The Gray Man,’ will premiere on Netflix on July 22 following a limited theatrical release. The movie reportedly has a $200 million approximate budget, making it the most costly movie available on streams.