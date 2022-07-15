Ukrainian city mourns while cleaning up after Russian missile attack

A day after a Russian missile attack that left at least 23 dead and numerous others injured, a Ukrainian city far from the frontlines mourned its dead and cleaned its streets on Friday.

Ukraine claimed that Russian cruise missiles fired from a submarine in the Black Sea, 200 kilometres (125 miles) southwest of Kyiv, were used to attack an office building on Thursday in Vinnytsia, a city of 370,000 people.

The attack was the most recent in a string of long-range Russian missile strikes on populated buildings in cities distant from the front in recent weeks, each of which claimed the lives of numerous people.

Near the strike site, locals erected a temporary monument with teddy bears and flowers.

Lisa, a 4-year-old Down’s Syndrome child discovered in the rubble next to a pram, was one of the victims. Less than two hours prior to the attack, her mother posted pictures of her pushing the same pram on a blog. These pictures quickly went viral.

Iryna Dmitrieva, her seriously hurt mother, was kept in the dark at the hospital out of concern that learning about her daughter might kill her.

‘She has burns, damage to her chest, her abdomen, her liver, and her spleen. The bones were crushed as if she had been put through a meat grinder, and the organs have been stitched together,’ Vinnytsia Emergency Hospital’s head physician, Oleksandr Fomin, said. We would lose her if she learned of her daughter’s passing, she said.

Olena Zelenskiy, the wife of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, tweeted that she recognised the youngster because she had earlier been one of the special-needs kids who made Christmas ornaments with the first lady in a festive film.

Olena Zelenska penned, ‘Please look at her, living.’

According to Russia’s defence ministry, a meeting between military leaders and foreign arms suppliers took place at the building’s officers’ club, which was home to the officers’ club. ‘The attack led to the removal of the participants,’ it continued.

Ukraine claimed that the club served as a cultural hub. The structure also included shops, offices, and a concert hall where musicians were practising for a pop event that was scheduled to take place that evening. In addition, a nearby medical facility was destroyed.

Zelenskiy referred to Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, called for increased sanctions against the Kremlin, and warned that the death toll in Vinnytsia would increase.

Sadly, this is not the final figure. Debris clearance continues. There are dozens of people listed as missing. He stated in a video presentation to an international conference aimed at pursuing war crimes in Ukraine that ‘there are seriously injured (people) among those who are hospitalised.’