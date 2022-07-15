Woman forced to undergo abortion 14 times, commits suicide in Delhi

A 33-year-old woman killed herself after reportedly being forced to undergo abortion 14 times by her live-in spouse over the course of eight years. According to Police, the event happened on July 5 in the Jaitpur neighbourhood of southeast Delhi.

The woman claimed in her suicide note that she had been in a live-in relationship with a man who had engaged in physical contact with her on the promise of marriage but would not marry her, leaving her with no choice but to commit suicide. She was also living apart from her husband.

As per a senior police official, a charge of aiding suicide has been filed against the man who works for a Noida software company. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Esha Pandey said, ‘On July 5, a PCR call was received regarding suicide by a woman at Jaitpur. A police team rushed to the spot where a woman was found hanging in a room. She was immediately shifted to AIIMS where the doctor declared her brought dead’.

‘The stool used for hanging and the deceased’s mobile phone were seized. After a preliminary inquiry, it was revealed that the woman had been living separately from her husband for the past seven-eight years’, she said.

The body was sent to her parents who live in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, after post-mortem.

‘We have registered a case under sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 376 (rape) and 313 (causing miscarriage without woman’s consent) of the Indian Penal Code and further investigation was taken up’, the DCP said.

Police stated that the woman’s husband, who works for a private company in South Extension, was also summoned for interrogation. They added that raids are being conducted to arrest the accused.