Man kills and boils his wife in front of his 6 children in Pakistan

A Pakistani man reportedly murdered and boil his wife in front of their six children in the Sindh province of the nation. According to Geo News, Nargis’s husband boiled her on Wednesday and police discovered her corpse in a cauldron in the kitchen of a private school in the city’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal neighbourhood.

The police said that the woman’s husband Ashiq was a watchman at a school and resided in the school’s servant quarters. The victim’s 15-year-old daughter phoned the police after Ashiq fled the scene with three of his children.

According to District East Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Abdur Rahim Sherazi, the other three kids were in police custody. ‘They are shaken and traumatised’, said SSP Sherazi.

Sherazi further said that the body of the deceased was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center for medical and legal formalities. Early inquiries and the children’s statements revealed that the suspect strangled his wife with a pillow before boiling her in the cauldron in front of them. One of the woman’s legs had also been severed from her body. It is yet unknown what caused the tragedy.

Raids are being conducted to apprehend the suspect and a case has been filed.