San Francisco International Airport has resumed operations after bomb threat

Jul 16, 2022, 11:01 pm IST

After evacuating the international terminal late Friday due to a bomb threat, San Francisco International Airport reported it has resumed normal operations.

 

‘The International Terminal has been cleared by police. The SFO has resumed normal operations,’ in a tweet on Saturday, the airport stated

 

 

The airport terminal was evacuated after police in San Francisco reported receiving a bomb threat at the airport and discovering a suspicious item under investigation.

 

The airport announced that its AirTrain service has resumed and that the Bay Area Rapid Transit trains will resume service at 6:25 a.m. local time.

 

According to the Associated Press, authorities arrested a man during the inquiry.

