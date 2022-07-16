San Francisco International Airport has resumed operations after bomb threat

After evacuating the international terminal late Friday due to a bomb threat, San Francisco International Airport reported it has resumed normal operations.

‘The International Terminal has been cleared by police. The SFO has resumed normal operations,’ in a tweet on Saturday, the airport stated

The airport terminal was evacuated after police in San Francisco reported receiving a bomb threat at the airport and discovering a suspicious item under investigation.

The airport announced that its AirTrain service has resumed and that the Bay Area Rapid Transit trains will resume service at 6:25 a.m. local time.

According to the Associated Press, authorities arrested a man during the inquiry.