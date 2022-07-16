Waterbomber pilot killed while fighting wildfire in Portugal

Authorities reported a pilot died on Friday after his waterbomber plane crashed while fighting a wildfire in the northern Portuguese municipality of Torre de Moncorvo.

According to Civil Protection Authority chief Andre Fernandes, there was just a pilot on board the Fire Boss aircraft when it crashed at 8 p.m., and emergency personnel, including vehicles and a helicopter, hurried to the scene.

The pilot was confirmed deceased at the site, according to Joao Sousa, mayor of Foz Coa, where the incident occurred.

The wildfire in Torre de Moncorvo, noted for its mountains and river, is one of nine raging in drought-stricken Portugal, which has been battling a heat wave since early this week.

‘It was with great sadness that I learned of the death of the pilot of an aircraft that crashed…

My heartfelt condolences go out to family and friends,’ Prime Minister Antonio Costa posted a message on Twitter.