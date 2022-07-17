Ramesh Vyas, governor of Jharkhand, may be given additional responsibility for Bengal

Ramesh Chandra Vyas, the governor of Jharkhand, is likely to be given more power over Bengal because Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar is standing for vice president after being chosen by the NDA. He won a Congress election in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara to the Lok Sabha.

Soon a new governor will be chosen. Sharad Pawar, the leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), held a meeting of the opposition parties on Sunday in Delhi, but no Trinamool Congress (TMC) members were there.

Jagdeep Dhakhar called Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of West Bengal, earlier in the day to seek her support. On July 21, CM Mamata Banerjee is set to host a TMC parliamentary party meeting. Dhankhar was told by Banerjee that she was unable to speak before to the party meeting.

‘I won’t commit anything as I need to listen to my party MPs,’ Banerjee said. In order to submit his nomination papers, the governor has asked the state government for some administrative assistance. The CM was happy to help Dhankhar. Banerjee sought cooperation from Chief Secretary Dr. Hari Krishna Dwivedi.