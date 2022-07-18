How can we avoid the terrible tragedy that befell the dinosaurs? China has the answer.

We are aware that enormous dinosaurs perished due to an asteroid, so what chance do we people have if these powerful creatures couldn’t withstand these asteroids? The largest near-Earth asteroids (> 1 km diameter) have the potential to disrupt human civilization and possibly even lead to the extinction of the species, according to the Global Challenges Foundation, which works to lessen the global problems that endanger humanity and also creates an annual assessment of the risks of global catastrophe. So how do we avoid the terrible demise that the dinosaurs endured? China might have a solution, and it can be encapsulated in just three letters: Recognize your foe.

A prestigious Chinese university has begun constructing a network of more than 20 enormous radar antennae to track asteroids that could endanger Earth.

According to Space.com, the Beijing Institute of Technology is in charge of the China Fuyan (or ‘composite eye’) project.

The system is expected to be the most far-reaching radar system in the world, yet little is known about the project.

By reflecting signals off asteroids within 93 million miles (150 million kilometres) of Earth, or nearly as far as the sun, it aims to record, monitor, and evaluate the risk that asteroids will strike the planet.

At a location near Chongqing, southern China, just two antennae have been constructed thus far. Science and Technology Daily, a journal in Chinese, reports that they should be tested and operational by September.

China might have a point. The most recent decadal evaluation by the US National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine also hinted that ground-based radar might be one of humanity’s strongest tools for protecting Earth from asteroids.