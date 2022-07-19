Bank fraud case; BJP leader Mohit Kamboj withdraws anticipatory bail plea

In a case involving bank loan fraud, BJP leader Mohit Kamboj Bharatiya withdrew his anticipatory bail application.Advocate Rizwan Merchant informed the Mumbai Sessions Court that he was withdrawing the plea on behalf of Mohit Kamboj.

A management of the Indian Overseas Bank filed a complaint with the Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg police station, leading to the filing of the FIR against Mohit Kamboj. The manager said in his complaint that one of three directors of a company that borrowed Rs 52 crore from the bank and utilised it for something other than what was intended was the BJP leader.

Mohit Kamboj, citing a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) circular, asserted that the Mumbai Police’s FIR is unlawful because the RBI requires public sector banks to report any fraud above Rs 3 crore to the CBI.