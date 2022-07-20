DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSBusiness

Stock market: Sensex, Nifty end higher for fourth day in a row

Jul 20, 2022, 05:04 pm IST

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices  settled higher for fourth day in a row. BSE Sensex jumped 630 points or 1.15% to close at 55,398.  NSE Nifty moved 180 points or 1.1% higher to settle at 16,521.

Nifty Midcap 100 edged 0.19% higher and small-cap rose 0.81%. 12 out of the 15 sector gauges  compiled by the National Stock Exchange  settled higher. The overall market breadth of BSE was positive as 1,926 shares advanced and 1,429 declined.

The top gainers in the market were  ONGC , Tech Mahindra, TCS, HCL Technologies, SBI, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, Wipro, Titan, HDFC Bank, Nestle India  IndusInd Bank and Reliance.  The top losers in the market were  M&M, Sun Pharma, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, PowerGrid, NTPC, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC),  and Dr Reddy’s.

