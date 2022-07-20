What is the power of an Indian passport? Indians can travel visa-free to 60 countries

According to the most recent Henley Passport Index rankings, Japan, Singapore, and South Korea have the world’s strongest passports. For the sixth year in a row, a Japanese passport remains the most effective and allows for hassle-free travel into 193 countries. Singapore and South Korea, which are ranked second and third in the most recent Henley Passport Index, provide access to 192 countries, respectively.

What is India’s position?

The 87th-ranked Indian passport allows easy entry into 60 countries. The reopening of international travel has helped to strengthen passports. Following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, India was forced to suspend all international flights in order to prevent the spread of covid-19. The prohibition was finally lifted in March of this year, after two years.

Access to a tourist site without a visa not only makes travel more affordable but also less complicated. Germany, Spain, Finland, Luxembourg, and Italy are among the top ten. According to the most recent rankings, the United States is ranked seventh with a score of 186, while the United Kingdom is ranked sixth with access to 187 countries. 119 countries easily recognize Russia’s 50th-ranked travel documents. Afghanistan’s passport is the least useful, allowing entry into only 27 countries, while China ranks 69th, with access to 80 countries.

‘The recovery and reclamation of our travel freedoms, as well as our innate instinct to move and migrate, will take time,’ Henley & Partners Chairman Christian Kaelin said in a statement. The index, which is based on data spanning 17 years, assists wealthy individuals and governments in assessing the value of citizenship around the world by identifying which passports provide the most visa-free or visa-on-arrival access.

The Henley Passport Index is the world’s first and most reliable ranking of all passports based on how many countries their holders can visit without a visa. The index was created by the research team at Henley & Partners and is entirely based on data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the largest and most reliable source of travel-related statistics.