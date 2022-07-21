ED to allow Sonia Gandhi to leave if she feels sick: Inside details

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) will question Congress President Sonia Gandhi about the National Herald case. She will be questioned by an officer with the rank of assistant director, who is also a member of the investigation team in this case. India Today has obtained some inside information ahead of Sonia Gandhi’s questioning. The specifics are as follows:

– Sonia Gandhi, who was summoned by the ED in a money laundering investigation, will be allowed to leave if she feels ill.

– Due to Sonia’s medical condition, a medical officer will be permitted to remain in the ED building but will not be permitted to accompany her during questioning.

– Sonia Gandhi’s lawyer will also not be present during questioning rounds.

– Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi will accompany her mother to the ED office. She will most likely be kept in a separate room with a medical officer equipped with a nebulizer in case Sonia Gandhi becomes ill.

Sonia Gandhi, who tested positive for Covid several weeks ago, continues to suffer from post-Covid complications and requires nebulisation every three to four hours. This is the first time a federal investigation agency will question the President of Congress. Previously, the ED interrogated Rahul Gandhi for more than 50 hours over five days at the agency’s headquarters in Delhi.