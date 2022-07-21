Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell work together on the live-action ‘Godzilla and the Titans’ series on Apple TV.

Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell, a father-son acting team from the United States, are the newest actors to join the cast of the upcoming Godzilla and the Titans live-action television series on AppleTV+ and Legendary. The Russells will join the cast, which also includes Anna Sawai, Ren Watabe, Kiersey Clemons, Joe Tippett, and Elisa Lasowski, according to Variety. The setting for the programme is the expanding Monsterverse series from Legendary. For the time being, the specifics of the characters’ identities and functions are being kept a secret.

The series explores the fallout from the titanic conflict between Godzilla and the Titans that obliterated San Francisco in ‘Godzilla’ (2014) as well as the startling discovery that monsters actually exist. It will explore the family’s journey of buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organisation known as Monarch, as per Variety.

Chris Black of ‘Outcast,’ ‘Star Trek: Enterprise,’ and Matt Fraction of ‘Hawkeye’ co-created the unnamed project, which they both executive produced. Black also served as the showrunner. The first two episodes will be directed by ‘Wanda Vision’ director Matt Fraction, who will also serve as executive producer. Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell of Safehouse Pictures will also serve in this capacity, along with Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita of Toho Co. Ltd. The rights to the series have been granted to Legendary by Godzilla’s owner, Toho.

After Wyatt played the younger version of his father in the 1998 movie Soldier, Kurt and Wyatt Russell will work together for the first time on the ‘Godzilla’ franchise.

‘F9: The Fast Saga’, Netflix’s ‘Christmas Chronicles’ movies and ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’, include some of Kurt Russell’s most recent works. Speaking of Wyatt Russell, he will be seen in the FX-produced ‘Under the Banner of Heaven’ that is streaming on Hulu. He has also appeared in ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’, ‘The Woman in the Window and Showtime’s’ and ‘The Good Lord Bird’.