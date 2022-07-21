UAE based air carrier announces new services with discounted fares

Abu Dhbai: Low-budget air carrier based in Abu dhabi, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi announced new flight services. The air carrier said that it will operate two new routes from Abu Dhabi to Kuwait and the Maldives. Fares will start from Dh99 for Kuwait and Dh319 for the Maldives.

From October, Wizz Air will operate four flights a week on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from Abu Dhabi to Male. It will also operate daily flights to Kuwait. The flights will be operated on an Airbus A321neo aircraft.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased from the airline’s mobile app and on wizzair.com.