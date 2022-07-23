CM announces recruitment drive for 1 lakh government jobs; Get the details here…

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, announced on Saturday that recruitment for one lakh government jobs in the state will begin on August 15. Chouhan made the announcement while launching a two-day Yuva Mahapanchayat (youth conference) here to commemorate freedom fighter Chandra Shekhar Azad’s birth anniversary. Azad was born on July 23, 1906, in the Madhya Pradesh town of Bhavra, near Alirajpur.

‘The recruitment process for one lakh government jobs will begin on August 15 and will be completed in a year,’ the chief minister said. Citing unemployment as a major issue, Chouhan stated that his government will create self-employment opportunities for two lakh youth each month, and that melas will be held across the state to facilitate this.

Bhopal will get a statue of Azad, who died as a martyr fighting the British. According to him, the statue will inspire young people and instill patriotism in them. According to Chouhan, the state was buzzing with development activities, with many new projects, including start-ups with large investments, sprouting up.

The chief minister went on to say that the gender gap in the state is closing, and that having a girl child is now seen as a blessing rather than a burden. ‘ In 2012, there were 912 girls for every 1,000 boys. It has now progressed from 978 girls to 1,000 boys, which is encouraging,’ he said.