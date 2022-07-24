Here are some foods to increase collagen levels in the body

Amino acids, which are created when collagen is broken down aid to improve skin cells. Our skin cells experience continual wear and tear for a variety of causes. Our skin is negatively impacted by environmental variables such as the sweltering heat, air pollution, and dirty water, among others. A vital component of the connective tissues that make up the skin, muscles, tendons, and ligaments of the body is collagen.

The body naturally produces the protein collagen. As the collagen is broken down into amino acids, the skin remains supple and luminous. Additionally, these amino acids benefit skin cells.

Although not everyone has the same amount of collagen, many individuals use collagen supplements to have beautiful skin. It is suggested to naturally enhance the collagen level rather than using supplements. Through the consumption of a few foods, you can raise your body’s collagen levels.

Collagen is present in foods containing gelatin, such as bone broth.

The connective tissues of animals and birds, such as chicken and pork skin, fish and beef.

Foods high in vitamin C, such as broccoli, bell peppers and citrus fruits.

Beans, garlic and egg whites are further thought to be high in collagen.