Indian Railways announces special trains connecting these cities

Mangalore: The Indian Railways has decided to operate an additional special train connecting Mangaluru and Bengaluru. The decision was taken due to heavy passenger rush because of the snapped road connectivity between Mangaluru-Bengaluru due to landslides in the Ghat section.

The national transporter will operate a tri-weekly special express train between Bengaluru and Mangaluru via Mysuru starting from July 26.

The train will operate from July 26 to August 31 for three days a week on Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday. Train No. 06547 will depart from Bengaluru at 8.30 pm and reach Mangaluru Central at 9.05 am the following day.

Train No. 06548 will run from Mangaluru on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. It will depart Mangaluru Central at 6.35 pm and reach KSR Bengaluru station at 6.15 am the following day. The train has 2 2 Tier AC, 2 AC 3 Tier, 9-second class sleepers and 2 general second class bogies.