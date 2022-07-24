Today is first Agniveer exam in Kanpur.

Today (July 24), in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, the exam will be given for the first time as part of the revised Agniveer military recruitment process. The Kanpur police have already put in place adequate security measures for the exam.

Three shifts will be used to give the exam. The first shift of the exam begins at 7.30 am, the second shift at 11.30 am, and the last shift is at 3.15 pm. There will be 625 examinees on each shift.

The Agniveer exam will be given at 11 places, six of them are in Kanpur Outer. Today’s exam in Kanpur will draw more than 33,000 candidates. Outside of the bus and train stations, a significant police presence is present. Drones and CCTV will be used to monitor all of the centres. The centres’ police staff is outfitted with body worn cameras.

Additionally, a Quick Response Team has been created for each of Kanpur Nagar’s testing locations. A new short-term recruitment policy for Indian youth to join the armed forces was unveiled by the Center on June 14. The scheme, known as Agnipath, will allow young people between the ages of 17.5 and 21 to join any of the three services as ‘Agniveers’ for a four-year period.

According to the Indian Army, ‘Agniveers’ will constitute a new rank that will be distinct from all other ranks and be able to be posted to any regiment and unit.