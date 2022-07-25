Delhi Lt. Governor seek report from Chief Secretary in liquor licenses row

Delhi According to sources cited by Press Trust of India on Monday, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has sought a report from the Chief Secretary regarding claims of cartelization, facilitation of monopolies, and favouring of blacklisted companies in the awarding of liquor licences.

They said, although declining to say who the eminent organisation of jurists, lawyers, and prominent people was, that the report had been requested within 15 days of their filing a complaint.

‘The Lt Governor has forwarded a complaint by an eminent organisation of jurists, lawyers and eminent citizens, prima facie establishing grave irregularities in award of liquor licences, to the Chief Secretary for verification and enquiry, and asked him submit a report to him and the chief minister within a fortnight,’ a source said.

‘The complaint that alleges cartelisation, facilitating monopolies and favoring blacklisted firms, brings out that the same was done in deliberate and premeditated violation of the new Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22. The LG will take appropriate action as per law on the basis of the report,’ he added.

A CBI investigation into alleged irregularities with the Arvind Kejriwal government’s Excise Policy 2021–22 was recommended by the Lt. Governor last week.