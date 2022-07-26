3rd ODI: India to face West Indies tomorrow: Possible playing XI

Port of Spain: In cricket, Team India will face West Indies in the 3rd and final One Day International on Wednesday at the Port of Spain in Trinidad. Team India had won the first two matches and now leading the series by 2-0.

Squads:

India: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

West Indies : Nicholas Pooran (Captain), Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Keacy Carty, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales.

Possible Playing 11:

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson (wk) / Ishan Kishan (Wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Siraj, Avesh Khan / Prasidh Krishna / Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

West Indies: Shai Hope, Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (Captain, WK), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder / Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Romario Shepherd.