Commodity Market: Gold price slips down marginally

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold edged lower marginally in the Kerala market. Gold price slipped down to Rs 37,240, lower by Rs 280 per 8 gram. One gram gold is trading at Rs 4655, down by Rs 30. Price of the yellow metal remained firm for the last two days. On Saturday, gold rates surged by Rs 400 per 8 gram.

In the international market, price of spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,724.45 per ounce. U.S. gold futures gained 0.3% to $1,723.60 per ounce. Among other precious metals, price of spot silver rose 0.6% to $18.52 per ounce, platinum gained 0.8% to $886 and palladium was steady at $2,009.