To stay in shape, cricketer Shreyas Iyer eats the following foods each day.

Shreyas Iyer’s diet strategy for cricket

Shreyas Iyer made headlines after scoring his 1000th ODI run during the opening match against the West Indies at Trinidad’s Queen’s Pink Oval. Shreyas Iyer just passed Navjot Singh Sidhu as the second-fastest Indian to 1,000 runs in ODI cricket during the innings. Here’s a quick peek at the 27-year-old cricketer’s diet and what keeps him so healthy and energetic.

Taking the spotlight away

At the age of twelve, coach Pravin Amre first noticed the endearing blazing star of the ODI at the Shivaji Park Gymkhana. The cricketer hasn’t looked back since that point. In fact, his cricket journey was captured in a short film directed by writer Ayush Puthran named as ‘Shreyas Iyer Documentary – A Father’s Dream’.

What keeps him so fit.

The young cricketer is dedicated to his exercise routine, which includes a mix of running, swimming, working out in the gym, and spinning. Along with low-intensity exercises, his fitness routine also incorporates TRX and step-up exercises. The cricket player also adheres to a stringent eating regimen. Here is a sample of his diet.

From breakfast to dinner

There is no questioning the well-known cricketer’s commitment to a balanced diet and emphasis on the inclusion of fruits and vegetables.

He begins his morning meal with a spinach, black pepper, and cheese omelette, smoked salmon, or grilled bacon.

According to his interview, the cricketer stated that he enjoys eating seasonal fruits like watermelon and papaya.

Swears by heathy eating

The cricketer eats a punjabi lunch and keeps things simple. But he also adores consuming mouthwatering mashed potatoes, grilled chicken, spinach, and other green veggies. As needed for his diet, he prefers to include lean meat and proteins.

Lastly, his dinner also includes a lean serving of fish that has been grilled or boiled, along with lean sides. He maintains a rigorous supper schedule and abstains from overindulgence in order to maintain his fitness goals.